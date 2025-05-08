Michael Pitt, 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor, Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

"Boardwalk Empire" actor Michael Pitt, 44, has been arrested on charges related to sexual assault and domestic violence, according to multiple reports.

A former girlfriend has accused the actor, known for his roles in "Dawson's Creek," "The Dreamers," and "Funny Games," of multiple assaults taking place on four separate occasions between 2020 and 2021, the New York Post and Variety reported.

The woman alleged that Pitt assaulted her at his home in Bushwick, Brooklyn, claiming sexual assault, strangulation, and attacks with a cinderblock and wooden plank.

The actor was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, counts of criminal sexual acts in the first and third degree, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted assault, and one count of strangulation in the second degree.

Pitt has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail after his Friday arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for June.

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr Pitt – an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes – can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual," his lawyer said in a statement to Variety.

"In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed."

In 2022, Pitt faced an arrest for assault and petty larceny after an altercation with a man, during which he allegedly struck him and took his phone. Two months later, he was hospitalized after an incident where he allegedly threw objects at people from a building. Authorities described Pitt as being "emotionally disturbed" at the time.

In 2023, the actor had focused his attention on film roles, appearing in three projects: the thriller "Asphalt City," the crime drama "Reptile," and the boxing movie "Day of the Fight."