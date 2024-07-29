Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden Secretly Wed in Scotland

Actors Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have married six years after they started dating.

People confirmed the news citing the Scottish civil marriage registry that noted that Saoirse Una Ronan, 30, and Jack Andrew Lowden, 34, exchanged vows in Edinburgh.

"Only a handful of the couple's closest friends" attended the "low-key" event that took place last weekend, according to the Irish Independent.

The announcement followed rumors of their engagement, which began in October when the "Little Women" star was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris.

The couple, who have been quietly dating for several years, generally keep their relationship private.

They previously co-founded a production company called Arcade Pictures. However, Variety reported in February that they decided to step away after their debut feature, "The Outrun," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Lowden started Arcade Pictures in 2019 with producer Dominic Norris, and Ronan joined as a director in 2021. Despite their departure, Norris will continue his current role at the company, according to the report.

In 2018, Lowden praised working with Ronan on the film "Mary Queen of Scots." The two are believed to have developed a romantic relationship while filming, with Ronan playing Mary Stuart and Lowden portraying her second husband, Henry Darnley.

"It was remarkable working with Saoirse," Lowden previously said during a panel with AOL.

"The woman is a force of nature on and off screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well. For being 24 years old, it's just constantly amazing to me, not just her work but how she is on a set is amazing," he added at the time.

In 2022, Ronan gushed about how she and Lowden "have very similar tastes."

"So I completely trust his eye," she added at the time. "And I know when he says something's working, it really is, because he doesn't ever sugarcoat anything. So I think that really helps, having someone that you really trust. And he's a sort of typical Scot, where if there's a problem, he's the first one to try and solve it."