Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends Age Gap With Wife

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has addressed the 23-year age gap between him and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and the controversy surrounding their ages when they initially met in 2009.

Aaron, 33, and Sam exchanged wedding vows in 2012, after meeting on the set of "Nowhere Boy." Aaron was 18 at the time and Sam was directing him.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the Hollywood actor seemed to allude to the media frenzy surrounding his relationship with the 57-year-old director and their relationship. The topic came about while discussing being judged for doing things at certain ages.

"You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me," he said.

The couple live on a farm in Somerset and have four daughters. Their eldest, Wylda Rae, was born in 2010, followed by Romy Hero in 2012. Aaron is also stepfather to Sam's older daughters, Angelica and Jessie Phoenix, from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

He hit the spotlight amid reports that he had been offered the role of James Bond.

Citing sources, the U.K.'s Sun stated that he is expected to sign a contract this week with EON Productions, which makes the 007 films, and is said to be preparing to start shooting later this year.

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," one insider told The Sun.

"As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement," the insider added.

If he agrees to the offer, the actor will assume the role previously held by Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond in five movies over a period of 15 years.