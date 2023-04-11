Britney Spears Blasts Trainer Who Criticized Her Body

Pop star Britney Spears called out a personal trainer for criticizing her body and bringing her to tears.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Spears said she sought the help of a personal trainer about two months ago, but their encounter did not go well.

"The first thing she did to me was literally — and I'm not even lying — pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," Spears wrote alongside a video of her dancing.

Spears did not name the trainer but revealed the emotional reaction she had after the encounter.

"Why the hell did she do that???" Spears recalled. "It made me cry. I obviously didn't hire her so I did it myself!!!"

Spears went on to describe what her current exercise regime looks like, saying that she spent three days a week working out for 45 minutes.

"I hate working out for too long. I'm sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don't look like the pictures that the paps take!!!" she added.

In her post, Spears explained that she was photographed out in public after her car broke down and "looked like an idiot."

"My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach!!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself," she said.

Spears said she wanted to use her platform to share what her body looks like "at the moment."

"I worked my a** off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and b***, I’m just getting started.”

Last year Spears sparked outrage after making remarks on social media that seemingly body-shamed Christina Aguilera's backup dancers.

In a since-deleted September Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer shared a quote attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield that read: "I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."

In the caption, Britney wrote that she wished she could have chosen her own backup dancers for live performances.

"I mean if I had Christina Aguilera's dancers I would have looked extremely small," she wrote. "I mean why not talk about it??"