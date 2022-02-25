Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated 'M*A*S*H' Actress, Dead at 84

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actress known for her role as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the film "M*A*S*H," has died at 84.

Her manager and publicist Alan Eichler confirmed the news to Fox News, saying that Kellerman died Thursday morning from heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills, California. Her son told The Hollywood Reporter that she had been battling dementia.

Born June 2, 1937 in Long Beach, California, Kellerman attended Hollywood High School and at the age of 18 was offered a singing contract by Verve Records head Norman Granz. She turned it down, later explaining to Palm Springs Life that she was "young and scared" at the time.

"Norman Granz, was one of the biggest, hottest, producing labels in jazz," she told the outlet. "I had very little self-esteem, and I had already started this acting class."

The acting class was taught by Jeff Corey, and Kellerman said it gave her the time to "develop" and to "grow up."

Kellerman's breakthrough came in 1962 when she was cast in the lead role in "Cheyenne" but before that she worked as a waitress, telling the Los Angeles Times that she probably waited on more stars than she had worked with in her "entire career."

Kellerman also tried her hand at jazz and stage production before landing her famous role in "M*A*S*H," which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking with the New York Post in 2010, Kellerman said that while she spent years trying to be associated with more than just the one role, she eventually learned to embrace it.

"There were times in my life when I felt I had to go out and prove that I’m not just 'Hot Lips,' " she said. "But at this point, just call me anything you want!"

Kellerman also famously appeared in the 1986 comedy "Back to School," and made regular appearances in "The Twilight Zone, "The Outer Limits," "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," "Bonanza," "Mannix," "I Spy," "Ben Casey," "Hotel," and "Columbo."

Kellerman was previously married to "Starsky and Hutch" producer Rick Edelstein. In 1980 she married producer Jonathan D. Krane, who died in 2016.

Kellerman is survived by her son Jack, daughter Claire, and mother-in-law Lorraine Krane.