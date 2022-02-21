'General Hospital' Actor Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman, best known for her roles in "General Hospital" and "Empire," was found dead in Los Angeles days after she was reported missing. She was 43.

Police confirmed that her body was found Friday morning by officers who had been called out to investigate a death in a residential Hollywood area. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later announced that the deceased individual was Pearlman.

Details surrounding her passing, including cause of death, have not been released.

Pearlman was last seen at around noon on Feb. 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood of LA. According to a missing persons alert, friends and family grew concerned after the actor "failed to return home." Compounding their fears was that they had not heard from her since her last sighting.

Her body was discovered off Hollywood Boulevard— which is four miles from her last sighting. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, confirmed her death on Friday on Twitter.

"I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote, adding that Pearlman was "a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."

Pearlman had roles in several TV series including "Sneaky Pete" and "American Housewife," as well a recurring role in Urbanflix's "Vicious," according to E! News. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

Since news of her death, tributes from friends and people Pearlman had worked with flooded social media.

"Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends," Frank Valentini, who is the executive producer of "General Hospital" tweeted.

"Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone," actress Danielle Pinnock wrote.

Actor Lynn Chen posted a photo of Pearlman on Twitter and added: "This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off."

