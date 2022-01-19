Yvette Mimieux, Star of 'The Time Machine,' Dies at 80

Yvette Mimieux, best known for her roles in 1960s films "Where the Boys Are," "The Time Machine," and "Light in the Piazza," has died at 80.

A family rep confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that Mimieux had died overnight Monday into Tuesday in her sleep at her home in Bel Air.

Born in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 1942, Mimieux kick-started her acting career at a young age, appearing in eight movies before she turned 21. In 1960, she landed roles in two prominent films — the iconic spring break comedy "Where the Boys Are," and George Pal’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ "The Time Machine," according to Variety.

In 1962 Mimieux appeared in four films including as a disturbed woman in "A Light in the Piazza," and as a princess in "The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm." Those films paved the way for success and led to Mimieux being cast in dozens of other films including "Toys in the Attic" (1963), Disney’s 1979 sci-fi film "The Black Hole," as well as "The Hit Lady," which she wrote and starred in as a remorseless assassin.

Mimieux also is believed to be the first actor to show her naval on American TV when she guest-starred in "Dr. Kildare." In the two-part episode, Mimieux plays a surfer who has an ill-fated romance with Richard Chamberlain.

Mimieux appeared in various other TV shows including "The Most Deadly Game" in 1970-71, NBC’s 1985 primetime soap "Berrenger’s," as well as in "The Love Boat."

In a rare 1979 interview with The Washington Post, Mimieux said that although she had catapulted into fame, she wanted to do her best to preserve her privacy.

"I decided I didn't want to have a totally public life," she said. "When the fan magazines started wanting to take pictures of me making sandwiches for my husband, I said no.

"You know there are tribes in Africa who believe that a camera steals a little part of your soul, and in a way I think that's true about living your private life in public. It takes something away from your relationships, it cheapens them."