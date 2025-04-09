'Wheel of Fortune' Host Ryan Seacrest Falls on Stage

Ryan Seacrest had a nasty fall on the set of "Wheel of Fortune" while chasing after a wheel of cheese.

Seacrest, 50, fell while attempting to recreate the frenzy of the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival on the set of the popular game show. Speaking to audiences before the tumble, Seacrest spoke about the popular U.K. event, which sees participants racing downhill after a single wheel of cheese that the winner gets to take home.

In a video of the incident posted to the game show's Instagram page, Seacrest's co-host, Vanna White, held up a fake wheel of cheese and asked him, "You ready to try it?"

"I was born for this," he replied as he prepared to chase after the cheese rolled onto the stage by White. In the video, Seacrest sprinted after the cheese but soon lost his footing, falling face-first onto the stage.

The camera cut to White, who appeared shocked, covering her mouth and gasping. Seacrest brushed it off, though, jumping back up without missing a beat.

"Are you gonna be OK? Yes," White asked her co-host as he ran back toward her with the wheel of cheese.

"He’s gonna be OK," she reassured the audience.

This isn't the first time Seacrest has taken a fall on the 'Wheel of Fortune' stage.

Earlier this year, he made headlines after being knocked down by an enthusiastic contestant who had just won the $40,000 grand prize on the game show.

The contestant, Daniel Thomas from Pittsburgh, had just solved a puzzle when he rushed over to Seacrest in excitement to hug him but instead knocked the host off his feet, the New York Post recounted.

"I'm good, I'm good," Seacrest said with a smile before getting back on his feet and revealing that Thomas had won $40,000.

Seacrest joined White as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" on Sept. 9 after Pat Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."