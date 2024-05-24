'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Goes Viral With Wild Guess

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant has gone viral after sending audiences and viewers into hysterics with his not-suitable-for-work (NSFW) guess to a puzzle.

In the game show's opening segments, contestants raced to solve a phrase puzzle by identifying letters as they appeared on the board. When "_ _ _ _ _N T_E _ _ _T!" was partially revealed, contestant Tavaris Williams confidently buzzed in to solve it.

His unexpected guess sparked laughter and shock.

"Right in the butt!" Williams said.

"What?” asked one of his fellow contestants in disbelief.

"No," longtime host Pat Sajak responded before swiftly calling on contestant Blake, who answered correctly, "This is the best."

"Yeah, that’s it!" Sajak praised.

When it came time for Sajak to introduce contestants later in the episode, he turned to Williams, saying, "Well, Tavaris, you’ve already made an impression on us."

"I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited," Williams replied.

"We’ll figure out a way to handle that tastefully," Sajak said, as the crowd roared with laughter.

"Wheel of Fortune" has been on the air in the U.S. since 1975. Initially hosted by Chuck Woolery, Pat Sajak took over the reins in 1981. Sajak has been the face of the beloved game show ever since.

Last June, Sajak, 77, announced his retirement from the show.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote on X. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak's last episode will be broadcast June 7. He'll stay on as a consultant for three more years after retiring, according to Deadline.

Ryan Seacrest, known for hosting "American Idol," will take his place as the new host. His first season is scheduled to debut this fall.