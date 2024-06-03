Pat Sajak Reflects on 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement: Surprisingly OK

Pat Sajak reflected on his decision to retire from hosting "Wheel of Fortune."

The 77-year-old has helmed the hit game show for over four decades. While many saw his retirement as a long time coming, it still came as a bombshell announcement last year.

But he has had time to process it and is "surprisingly OK" with his time on the show coming to an end.

"This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago," he told "Good Morning America" in a new interview Friday. "So I've had time to sort of get used to it. And it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run."

He began hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981 and soon became a household name. Looking back, the host acknowledged there was more to the show than any other television program.

"We became part of the popular culture, and more importantly, we became part of people's lives," he said. "And that's been awfully gratifying."

Ryan Seacrest will be taking over hosting duties from Pat Sajak when the ABC series returns for a new season in the fall.

Commenting on his decision to retire to his daughter, Maggie Sajak, 29, he said he had no regrets.

"I've always said to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times, 'I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late.' Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while," he said.

"There's also some other things in life that we'd like to do. I'm enjoying this last year. It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead," the elder Sajak continued.

"I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint, hint, hint. No pressure."

Vanna White, who has appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" with Pat Sajak for many years, will continue on the show after his departure.

White, 67, joined the game show in 1982. She has extended her contract to remain on the program through the 2025-2026 season, the New York Post reported.