Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Was 'Sued' by Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Taylor Swift, saying that the pop icon sued him for using unsolicited photos of her cats in "Deadpool 2."

During an interview with SiriusXM's Town Hall in New York Friday, the actor explained how Swift's cats ended up in the 2018 film — by appearing on his character's shirts.

"Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift's cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade's shirt," Reynolds explained about his character, according to People. "Yeah, you know, just little details, that's all."

Radio host Jess Cagle then asked the star, "Now, when you put her cats on a T-shirt, did you have to call her and get permission?"

Reynolds responded, "No, I was sued. I lost everything in that one."

"And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow," he continued. "Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn't even bother with it.

"But ... I would never do such a thing," he said of wearing the shirt without the pop star's permission.

Reynolds is connected to Swift through his wife, Blake Lively, who has long been friends with the star. During a recent Madrid show that formed part of her Eras Tour, Swift acknowledged Reynolds and Lively's daughters, Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9, on stage.

"I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," she said, referencing the Folklore album track "Betty," according to People.

Further, James had a voice cameo in Swift's 2017 Reputation track "Gorgeous."

Commenting on the Madrid show, Reynolds, who was in attendance with Lively, said that it was the "best concert on planet Earth." Reynolds added that his wife and kids "love" and are "obsessed" with being friends with Swift.