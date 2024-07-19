Suspected Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested at Germany Show

German authorities arrested an American man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on social media.

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was apprehended Wednesday while trying to gain access to Swift's concert in Gelsenkirchen. Although he had a valid ticket for the event, he was detained by police at the venue's entry checkpoint before the start of the performance, Deadline reported.

The suspect was arrested after police were unable to rule out his presence as a threat through initial investigations. Event organizers had alerted authorities about his online behavior.

The man drew attention by threatening Swift and Kelce, according to police, who deemed that the pop icon, Kelce — who was at the event — and other concertgoers were not at risk.

A court ruled that the man remains in custody until Saturday.

Swift will perform seven concerts in Germany over the next two weeks, visiting Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich. She'll end her European tour in August with five nights in London.

The singer-songwriter has performed through rain, wind, and freezing conditions. Her three-hour concerts are physically demanding, but Swift has remained committed to the Eras Tour, which kicked off in March last year. Last month, she announced during a show in Liverpool, England, that the tour will end in December.

"That blows my mind," she said, acknowledging the show as the 100th stop of the tour, according to CNN. "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life. These moments with you."

Swift shared with her fans that celebrating the 100th show meant it was "the very first time" she has had to acknowledge and admit to herself that the tour "is going to end in December."

"Like, that's it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she said."

"I think that this tour has really become my entire life," Swift said, adding that "it's taken over everything."

"Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don't know what they were anymore, 'cause all I do when I'm not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just — so like, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys," she added.