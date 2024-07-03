Travis Kelce Says It Was His Idea to Join Taylor Swift Onstage in London

Taylor Swift fans were sent into a frenzy recently when the pop icon's boyfriend Travis Kelce appeared onstage during her London show.

Now the NFL star has revealed that it was his idea to make a cameo appearance when Swift performed her third Eras concert at London's Wembley Stadium last month.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, according to People.

"I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era'" he continued, noting that Swift initially laughed at the idea before asking, "Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?"

"I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,'" he recalled saying. "And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in."

On June 23, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked Swifties when he appeared on stage in a tuxedo, carrying Swift onstage.

"There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything," Travis explained. "It was the safest option."

Kelce then joined Swift during her performance of her hit "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." In the outfit change segment, he helps powder Swift's face and shows her some dance movies before leaving the stage. Kelce revealed that it was Jim Carey's tap dance in the film "Dumb and Dumber" that inspired those dance moves.

"I always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew like when I should pull it out where it made sense," Kelce said. "That's one of my favorite moves of all time!"

Travis also praised Swift, saying it was an "honor" to appear beside her onstage during the podcast.

"It was an absolute blast," he shared. "It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Swift] … but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."