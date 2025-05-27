Rosie O'Donnell Credits Mounjaro for Dramatic Weight Loss

Rosie O'Donnell has shared an update on her dramatic weight loss, attributing the transformation to the anti-diabetic medication Mounjaro.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old shared a recent photo of herself, notably slimmer, performing standup comedy.

"I cant believe this is me now," the comedian wrote on her Instagram May 23, "#mounjaro #weightloss #bodydismorphia."

In March, O'Donnell opened up about her health journey, just two months after relocating to Ireland with her youngest son, 12-year-old Clay O'Donnell.

"I've lost more weight here. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight," she said in a March 20 TikTok video.

O'Donnell added that she recently went shopping for clothes that "fit better" in Dublin and was surprised by how many pants sizes she had dropped down.

"I'm a size large, instead of an XL or a 2XL, I find it shocking," she said, noting that this is the first time that she was able to wear pants without an elastic waistband.

"I've been wearing elastic-waist pants for a very long time," she said. "I didn't look at the size and I put them on and as we were leaving, they said what the size would be comparable to in America and I didn't really believe them."

Earlier this month, it emerged that O'Donnell sold her New York City penthouse for about half the price she paid for it after she fled the U.S. after President Donald Trump's 2024 election win.

Her triplex home in Midtown East, at 255 East 49th Street, sold last month for $4.75 million, according to a report by the New York Post on Monday. She acquired the property in 2017 for $8 million.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland in mid-January with Clay, who, according to Hola!, identifies as nonbinary and is autistic.

O'Donnell opened up about the move in a video on TikTok last month.

"Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said, noting that she was "in the process" of getting her Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said.

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."