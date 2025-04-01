Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Receives 6 Years Probation After 3 Arrests

Rosie O'Donnell's oldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, was sentenced to six years' probation after being arrested three times last fall.

Court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly revealed that Chelsea Belle O'Donnell was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in February to one felony count of methamphetamine possession, one felony count of bail jumping, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

She received two years of probation for each charge. Two additional charges — felony possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia — were dismissed.

Chelsea O'Donnell's most recent arrest took place in November in Wisconsin on multiple drug-related charges.

The mother of four was arrested in Marinette County on Nov. 18 on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, and two felony counts of bail jumping, according to court records obtained by People.

She also faces four misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosie O'Donnell confirmed the arrest in a statement on Instagram.

"Yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother — Chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction — we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," she wrote.

Chelsea O'Donnell's previous arrests took place on Sept. 10 and Oct. 11, which also involved drug possession and felony child neglect.

After posting a $2,000 bond on Sept. 24, she was released from Marinette County Jail but was later booked into Oconto County Jail. On Nov. 18, she was arrested again on felony charges of methamphetamine and narcotic drug possession, bail jumping, and related misdemeanors.

On Nov. 26, she pleaded not guilty to charges from her Sept. 10 arrest.