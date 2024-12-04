Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Arrested for Third Time

Rosie O'Donnell's eldest daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, has been arrested for the third time in Wisconsin on multiple drug-related charges.

The 27-year-old mother of four was arrested in Marinette County on Nov. 18 on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, and two felony counts of bail jumping, according to court records obtained by People.

She also faces four misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosie confirmed the arrest in a statement on Instagram.

"Yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother — chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction — we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," she wrote.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment are set for Dec. 11.

Chelsea's most recent arrest in Wisconsin follows her previous ones on Sept. 10 and Oct. 11, which also involved drug possession and felony child neglect.

After posting a $2,000 bond on Sept. 24, she was released from Marinette County Jail but was later booked into Oconto County Jail. On Nov. 18, she was arrested again and faces felony charges of methamphetamine and narcotic drug possession, bail jumping, and related misdemeanors.

On Nov. 26, Chelsea pleaded not guilty to charges from her Sept. 10 arrest and is set to return to court on Jan. 27, 2025.

Rosie, who adopted Chelsea with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, addressed her daughter's legal troubles in September in a statement to People.

"Sadly, this is not new for our family," she said. "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Days later, Rosie took to TikTok to thank fans for their "kind words and wishes about Chelsea."

"And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone," she said in the video. "I think it's hard to be a public person sometimes, and it's hard for the children of those public people. But, you know, it is what it is in the culture today."