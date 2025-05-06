After Fleeing US, Rosie O'Donnell Takes Hit on Home Sale

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell sold her New York City penthouse for about half the price she paid for it after she fled the U.S. after President Donald Trump's 2024 election win, according to reports.

O'Donnell's triplex home in Midtown East, at 255 East 49th Street, sold last month for $4.75 million, according to a report by the New York Post on Monday. She acquired the property in 2017 for $8 million.

The 3,381-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a rooftop deck, a sauna, and a glass-enclosed room offering views of the East River. O'Donnell, 63, first put the property on the market in early 2023 with an asking price of $8.3 million.

This is not her first real estate loss.

After spending years on the market, O'Donnell sold her longtime estate in Saddle River, New Jersey, in 2021 to affordable housing developers, accepting a price $1 million below what she paid.

She moved to Ireland in mid-January with her 12-year-old child, Clay O'Donnell, who, according to Hola!, identifies as nonbinary and is autistic.

O'Donnell opened up about the move in a video on TikTok last month.

"Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said, noting that she was "in the process" of getting her Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said.

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

O'Donnell added it was "heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well."

"The personal is political, as we all know," she said.