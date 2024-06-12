WATCH TV LIVE

Rory McIlroy's Divorce Off Before US Open

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 12:46 PM EDT

Rory McIlroy's divorce petition, which was filed in a Florida court last month, has been voluntarily dismissed.

Fans were shocked when it emerged that the pro golfer had split with Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years. in the buildup to the U.S. PGA Championship. However, court papers filed Tuesday in Florida indicate that the case has been dismissed at the request of the involved parties, The Guardian reported.

Commenting on the reconciliation, McIlroy told the outlet that he and Stoll had "resolved" their differences. 

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game," he said.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he added. 

The reason for McIlroy's initial decision to split from Stoll has been unclear, but the divorce filing stated that the marriage was deemed "irretrievably broken," the New York Post reported at the time. 

It further revealed the couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, had a prenuptial agreement in place. The divorce filing had asked for split custody of the child.

McIlroy and Stoll began dating in 2014 after McIlroy's breakup with former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. They exchanged vows in 2017 at Ireland's Ashford Castle. 

The news comes as McIlroy prepares for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He arrived in North Carolina with the aim of winning his first major since August 2014. He will play the first two rounds with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

"I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors," he said, according to The Guardian. 

"Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 12 June 2024 12:46 PM
