Isla Fisher Thanks Fans After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Isla Fisher has broken her silence weeks after announcing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, 48, thanked her fans and followers for their support. The post appeared on her Instagram story and featured a photo of Fisher smiling while sitting outside with a glass of wine.

"Thank you for all the kindness and support," she wrote in a caption.

In April, the pair announced their split after 14 years of marriage in a joint statement on social media.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," Fisher wrote on her Instagram along with an image of her and Cohen wearing tennis outfits, according to the Independent.

"In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage," the statement continued. "We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The announcement came shortly after actor Rebel Wilson characterized Cohen as a "massive [expletive]," in her memoir, "Rebel Rising," and accused him of bad behavior on the set of the film — allegations that Cohen has denied, according to the The Guardian.

It later emerged that Wilson's memoir had been released in the U.K. with parts redacted due to legal reasons.

Notably, allegations about Cohen were removed, the Independent reported, highlighting that the book in the U.S. includes a chapter called "Sacha Baron Cohen and Other [expletive]."

In her memoir, Wilson calls out Cohen's behavior during the filming of their 2016 comedy "Grimsby."

The Independent noted that the U.K. version has a reference to "the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated and compromised."

"It can't be printed here due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales," the book further states.

The remainder of the page is redacted, with black lines obscuring additional information throughout the chapter.

In her memoir, Wilson clarifies that her intention wasn't to cancel Cohen with her recollections but rather to recount an incident that left her feeling "completely disrespected," leading to self-destructive behavior such as unhealthy eating.

In the U.K. version of the book, the "Bridesmaids" star expressed regret over the day she met Cohen, whom she previously regarded as her "idol."