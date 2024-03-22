Gavin Rossdale on Divorce: Feel Bad for My Kids

Gavin Rossdale reflected on his "debilitating" divorce from Gwen Stefani and how it affected their children, calling it "profound."

During an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast, the Bush frontman, 58, admitted he "never thought [he'd] get divorced," saying that the split was his "clearest, simplest shame."

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," Rossdale said. "That would be the most profound thing, of like, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives."

Rossdale also talked about his own upbringing and how it influenced his music.

"It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home," he said. "I think in a way it gave me a career, so I don't mind, because I turned it around into sort of an interesting career path, but it can be quite debilitating for kids … the overriding thing is like, you don't want to let your kids down."

Rossdale and Stefani met in 1995 and married in 2002. They split in 2015. They share three children: Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 10. Rossdale also has a daughter, Daisy Lowe, 34, from a previous relationship.

During his appearance on "Amy & T.J.," Rossdale said it would be "nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made [their children] with me." And while he did not specifically mention Stefani, Rossdale added that "there's a loss" he's aware of.

"I go to a lot of events where there's 'the other team,' so to speak, and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father," Rossdale said, seemingly referring to Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton. "I know in my heart that I'm super consistent."

Rossdale shared that, while the split was a "very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation," he tries not to say anything about his ex because it wouldn't be fair to their children.

"Less said, soonest mended," he said. "I'm handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That's just not right."