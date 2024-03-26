×
Ron Harper, 'Planet of the Apes' Star, Dies at 91

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Ron Harper, known for his role in the "Planet of the Apes" television series, died at age 91 from natural causes, said his daughter, Nicole Longeuay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

She also revealed the news in a social media post captured by Extra.

"It's with a heavy heart that I must share the news of my father's passing ... He laid his head down to rest and never woke up again," Longeuay wrote. "Although it was not public knowledge, Alzheimer's Dementia started to take his mind from him years ago, it's hard to believe he is physically gone now too. ... I know he'll be watching over all of us, until we meet again."

Harper, born Jan. 12, 1933, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, graduated from high school and attended Princeton University on a scholarship. Despite being awarded a fellowship at Harvard Law School after graduation, Harper chose to pursue acting.

His television career kicked off with a role as Detective Bert Kling on NBC's police procedural "87th Precinct" from 1961-62. Adapted from novels by Ed McBain, the series featured notable co-stars including Norman Fell, Robert Lansing, Gregory Walcott, and Gena Rowlands.

Harper went on to land the part of Jeff Conway, husband to Connie Stevens' titular character, in "Wendy and Me." Although the sitcom aired on ABC from 1964-65, Harper's time on the series was brief. 

He continued his television career with appearances on CBS' "The Jean Arthur Show" in 1966 and ABC's "Garrison's Gorillas" in 1967.

In 1974, Harper assumed the role of astronaut Alan Virdon in "Planet of the Apes." The television series, following the original 1968 film, was canceled after 14 episodes. Later, in 1976, Harper portrayed Uncle Jack in the third and final season of NBC's "Land of the Lost."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:01 AM
