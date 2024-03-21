M. Emmet Walsh, 'Blade Runner' Actor, Dead at 88

M. Emmet Walsh, known for his career spanning over 220 film and television roles, has died at age 88.

The actor delivered performances in notable works such as "Blade Runner," "Knives Out," and the Coen brothers’ acclaimed films "Blood Simple" and "Raising Arizona." He died Tuesday in Vermont, according to the Guardian.

Born in New York in 1935 and raised in Vermont, Walsh began his acting career with an uncredited role as an extra in "Midnight Cowboy" (1969) followed by his first credited film role in "Alice’s Restaurant" (1969).

He went on to play various roles including a sportswriter in the Paul Newman comedy "Slap Shot" (1977), Dustin Hoffman’s parole officer in "Straight Time" (1978), the sniper chasing "Steve Martin in The Jerk" (1979), and the LAPD boss who brings Harrison Ford out of retirement in "Blade Runner" (1982).

Reflecting on his career, Walsh previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that "Blade Runner" was his most asked-about film. And, after seeing the end product, "We didn’t know what to say or to think or do! We didn’t know what in the hell we had done! The only one who seemed to get it was Ridley [Scott]."

He also had minor roles in "Fletch" (1985) and the horror film "Critters" (1986). Additionally, he portrayed Nicolas Cage’s talkative co-worker in "Raising Arizona" (1987), John Lithgow’s father in "Harry and the Hendersons" (1987), and Michael Keaton’s sponsor in "Clean and Sober" (1988).

His later appearances include roles in "Romeo + Juliet" (1996), "My Best Friend’s Wedding" (1997), "The Iron Giant" (1999), "Calvary" (2014), and "Knives Out" (2019).

In his last performance, he starred in the 2024 western "Outlaw Posse," alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Cedric the Entertainer.

Throughout his seven-decade career on television, Walsh made appearances in a series of shows, including "Starsky and Hutch," "Frasier," "The Twilight Zone," "The X-Files," "Home Improvement," and "Adventure Time."