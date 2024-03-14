×
'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:16 PM EDT

Robyn Bernard, best known for her role in the hit soap opera "General Hospital," was confirmed dead after her body was found in a California field Tuesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office revealed the news, noting that the 64-year-old actor's body was found in an "open field behind a business" in San Jacinto, California.

Bernard, who played Terry Brock in the long-running soap opera, was declared dead at 4:08 a.m.

According to TMZ, Bernard was identified by her fingerprints by the coroner's office after the police were called for a death investigation.

The outlet noted that, while an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, toxicology results could take weeks. No foul play is suspected in her death.

Born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, Bernard kickstarted her acting career with various minor TV roles, notably in "Diva," "Simon & Simon," and "Betty Blue."

In 1984, she landed a role on "General Hospital" as Terry Brock, also known as Terry O'Connor, portraying the character for 145 episodes until her departure from the show in 1990.

Bernard also appeared in other projects such as "Whiz Kids," "The Facts of Life," "Tour of Duty," and "Kings for a Day." She also starred as a psychologist in "Voices from High School" in 2002, which marked her final credited role.

Bernard is survived by her sisters Crystal and Scarlett as well as her father Jerry Wayne Bernard.

News of Bernard's death comes one year after fellow "General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed Bobbie Spencer for 45 years on the show, died of cancer at age 70.

Zeman joined "General Hospital" in 1977 and was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

