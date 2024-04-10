Black Actors Condemn Racial Abuse of 'Romeo & Juliet' Star

An open letter signed by over 800 predominantly Black female and non-binary actors was released in support of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in response to the online racial abuse directed at the actor after the announcement of her casting in a new production of "Romeo & Juliet."

The letter has gained support from 883 signatories, including notable actors such as Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Other signatories include Lolly Adefope, Freema Agyeman, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tamara Lawrance.

"Too many times, Black performers — particularly Black actresses — are left to face the storm of online abuse after committing the crime of getting a job on their own," the letter stated, according to the Guardian.

Days earlier, director Jamie Lloyd, who selected Amewudah-Rivers for the role of Juliet opposite Tom Holland as Romeo, expressed outrage at the social media backlash after the casting announcement.

The Jamie Lloyd Company issued a statement condemning the racial abuse, emphasizing the urgent need for it to cease after revealing the company member had been subjected to racial slurs.

The letter, coordinated by Susan Wokoma, known for her role in "Enola Holmes," along with writer Somalia Nonyé Seaton, was released Wednesday.

"When news of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers' casting in Jamie Lloyd's production of 'Romeo and Juliet' was announced so many people celebrated and welcomed this news. Many of us took to social media to shower our baby sis with love and congratulations — a huge deal for someone so young in their career. A huge rising talent," the letter stated.

"But then what followed was a too familiar horror that many of us visible Black dark skinned performers have experienced. The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a sweet soul has been too much to bear. For a casting announcement of a play to ignite such twisted ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those so empty and barren in their own lives that they must meddle in hateful abuse."

The signatories said they welcomed the theatre company's statement, adding that they hoped it would "extend to committed emotional support for Francesca on her journey with the production."

"Too many times theatre companies, broadcasters, producers and streamers have failed to offer any help or support when their Black artists face racist or misogynistic abuse. Reporting is too often left on the shoulders of the abused, who are also then expected to promote said show," they added.

"We want to send a clear message to Francesca and all Black women performers who face this kind of abuse — we see you. We see the art you manage to produce with not only the pressures that your white colleagues face but with the added traumatic hurdle of misogynoir. We are so excited to watch you shine."