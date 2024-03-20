×
Tags: sufjan stevens | musical | illinoise | broadway

Sufjan Stevens Musical 'Illinoise' to Open on Broadway

By    |   Wednesday, 20 March 2024 10:43 AM EDT

Sufjan Stevens is taking his musical talents to Broadway with his show "Illinoise," based on his album of the same name, set to open at the St. James Theatre in the spring.

The musical's performances will start April 24 and will run to Aug. 10, Variety reported.

The show, choreographed by Justin Peck, known for his work on Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and "Carousel," and Jackie Sibblies Drury, will showcase live music, vocals, impressionistic choreography, and "narratives centering on self-exploration and community," according to a press release.

Based on Sufjan Stevens' 2005 concept album, "Illinoise," the musical centers on a group of hikers gathering around a campfire to share their tales. 

In a statement, Peck described the production as a "coming-of-age story that takes the audience on a journey through the American heartland — from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos — all told in through a unique blend of music, dance and theater."

"This project has been ruminating in my mind for nearly 20 years, which makes this moment even more sublime," he said. "We feel lucky that we get to continue sharing this unique show with future audiences on Broadway. On behalf of my team, we welcome this rare opportunity with full hearts."

Timo Andres, who often works with Stevens, will compose the score for "Illinoise," a show with no spoken dialogue. It features an 11-member band and three vocalists and is heading to Broadway after successful runs at the Park Avenue Armory and Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The cast of "Illinoise" features several actors from "West Side Story" such as Yesenia Ayala, Ben Cook, Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falu, and Craig Salstein.

It also includes "So You Think You Can Dance" winners Gaby Diaz and Ricky Ubeda, along with dancers Kara Chan, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zachary Gonder, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

"For me, the thing that makes 'Illinoise' so special is how it allows incredible performers to come together with an audience and welcome emotion and connection with open arms," Drury said. "It is rare to have an experience, in a public space, that is moving on an elemental level, so we are all incredibly gratified to bring 'Illinoise' to the St. James on Broadway."

