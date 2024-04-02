Broadway Actor John Cardoza Robbed 'At Gunpoint' Before Show

Broadway actor John Cardoza revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint in New York over the weekend.

The incident took place Sunday, shortly before a matinee performance of "The Notebook," which Cardoza is starring in, according to People.

In an Instagram Story, Cardoza, 30, explained that he was in the Dunkin Donuts on the corner of 145th and Saint Nicholas Ave. when he was approached by a "middle aged black man, about 5’10’’, in a green camouflage hoodie and black sweatpants."

At first, the man was "just asking for a dollar" but things "escalated from there very quickly," according to Cardoza.

The New York Police Department confirmed the incident to People, noting that Cardoza was "approached by an unidentified individual who simulated a firearm and grabbed his wallet and personal items."

There were no reported injuries, authorities said. An investigation remains ongoing.

"I am fine," said Cardoza on Instagram. "It makes me sad to think people are as desperate as this — and it makes me sad to feel a need [to] alert anyone to this kind of activity. But it’s the world we’re living in, and if you’re like me, you already are careful and you don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it’s staring you in the face."

Cardoza thanked fans for their outpouring of support in a follow-up Instagram post, adding, "this man made multiple attempts to use my credit card" at stores in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Following the incident, Cardoza proceeded to perform the Easter matinee show of "The Notebook," People confirmed.

"I was grateful to have a place to head immediately after" the robbery, he added on Instagram, "full of people I love, to do work that I love. So I’ve been in good hands."

Cardoza, who trained at the Boston Conservatory of Music, debuted on Broadway in 2019 in the Alanis Morissette musical "Jagged Little Pill."

Now, he stars as Young Noah in Ingrid Michaelson's Broadway adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's novel, also the basis for the 2004 film.