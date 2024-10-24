Rob Lowe Claims He 'Briefly' Had Fling With Demi Moore

Rob Lowe claims he and Demi Moore "briefly" had a fling in the 1980s, during their time as a part of the "Brat Pack."

The 60-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast "Let’s Talk Off Camera."

"Did you have a crush on her? Did you guys ever date? Did you all date each other? Was it like, just — was it a big romp?" Ripa asked about the group of then-young actors, according to Page Six.

"I mean, Demi and I briefly — I’m not telling tales out of school — we briefly had a thing," Lowe said.

During the interview, Lowe reflected on working alongside the "St. Elmo’s Fire" cast, saying that it was expected that they would be hooking up.

"Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable," Lowe explained. "I don't think that has changed."

Many have hailed 1985 as a memorable year in film due to the release of several coming-of-age hits such as "The Breakfast Club," "Weird Science," "Back to the Future," "Teen Wolf" and "The Goonies." It was also the year that the group of actors starring in these films were labeled as the Brat Pack by New York Magazine. The term in recent months has sparked some controversy, with actors including Andrew McCarthy, who recently revealed that they came to loathe the title despite it being meant to reflect their youth, as the actors were all younger than 25.

"My career and those of a half dozen others were forever branded," McCarthy, 61, wrote in a guest column published in May by The New York Times. "We hated the tag. We were now members of a club none of us wished to join. I felt that I lost control of the narrative of my career overnight. I tried to shrug off the Brat Pack label, hoping it would fade. But I didn't understand something."

McCarthy went on to write that, while the term was "pejorative and diminishing," the younger generations "loved it."

"Being in the Brat Pack meant that I was one of the ultimate cool kids, the ones you wanted to hang out with, to emulate — we were the ones you admired," he continued, noting that the Brat Pack was never a fixed reality but more of an idea.

"And it put a stamp on a generation," he wrote.

Earlier this year, McCarthy set about making a documentary, "Brats," which explores the narrative behind the "Brat Pack" stars. The actor reunited with friends and former colleagues including Lowe, Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton to answer what it meant to be part of the Brat Pack.