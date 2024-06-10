Jon Cryer Sheds Light on Andrew McCarthy Feud

Jon Cryer did not hold back when talking about his former co-star Andrew McCarthy, who he slammed at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The actor participated in McCarthy's documentary film, "Brats," which centers around the group of stars that were dubbed the "Brat Pack."

Reflecting on working with McCarthy in the 1986 rom-com "Pretty in Pink" during a Q&A session after the film premiere Friday, Cryer admitted they "did not get along."

"When we had done 'Pretty in Pink' together, we did not get along because he was a d***," Cryer said of McCarthy, according to People.

The actor did not deny it. "That's very true," McCarthy admitted.

The two stars later set aside their differences and mended their friendship in a green room at "The View" in 2012. They spoke about it at the "Brats" premiere.

"It was a lovely moment," Cryer said.

McCarthy confirmed he apologized to his former co-star.

"A little. But it was lovely because it was like, within a moment, it was just so clear that we were teenagers and that does not, that in no way defines who we are now, and it was just so lovely. It was immediately warm," he said of their conversation.

Last month, McCarthy opened up about how he truly felt about the "Brat Pack" label in a guest column published by The New York Times, saying he ended up loathing it.

"My career and those of a half dozen others were forever branded," McCarthy admitted. "We hated the tag. We were now members of a club none of us wished to join. I felt that I lost control of the narrative of my career overnight. I tried to shrug off the Brat Pack label, hoping it would fade. But I didn't understand something."

McCarthy went on to write, while the term was "pejorative and diminishing," the younger generations "loved it."

"Being in the Brat Pack meant that I was one of the ultimate cool kids, the ones you wanted to hang out with, to emulate — we were the ones you admired," he continued, noting the Brat Pack was never a fixed reality but more of an idea.

"And it put a stamp on a generation," he wrote.