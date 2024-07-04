Anthony Michael Hall Explains 'Brats' Absence

The documentary "Brats" has become a sensation as it tells the story of the famous Brat Pack, and while most of the stars that formed part of the famous 1980s group appear in the film, Anthony Michael Hall is notably absent.

Now the actor, 56, has revealed why he opted out of appearing on "Brats."

"I was asked to be a part of it, but you know what? I'll tell you my attitude is you have to wish everyone success. It was just something I chose not to do because I’m always trying to move forward and make new things and do new stuff," Hall told TV Insider, in an interview published Tuesday.

The documentary features director Andrew McCarthy, 61, a former Brat Pack member, as he reconnects with his old peers to share their feelings surrounding the Brat Pack label.

Rob Lowe, 60, revealed in the documentary that "no one liked [the Brat Pack label]."

"I don’t want to come off seeming like I’m so Pollyanna that I don’t realize or didn’t know at the time what a [expletive] disaster and how mean-spirited and what an attempt that was to minimize our talents," he said, according to the New York Post.

Lowe has since made peace with the label.

"It pains me when I see folks who don’t see how much love is infused into the Brat Pack. It’s nothing but goodwill," he said.

Hall, who famously starred in "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles," admitted the label has "never been an issue" for him.

"The truth is, I’ve had to embrace the [director] John Hughes period of my life all my career, and I’m happy to do so, obviously, as I’ve hopefully relayed here," he told the outlet. "It’s never been an issue for me. But I also think time has taught me you have to wish everyone success."