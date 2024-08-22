Richard Simmons Died From 'Falls, Heart Disease,' Brother Says

Richard Simmons' death was ruled accidental, his brother Lenny Simmons said.

The fitness icon was found dead by a housekeeper on July 13, a day after celebrating his 76th birthday. Police said no foul play was suspected, but the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office deferred the case, calling for a more detailed examination into the cause of death, according to People.

The Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Este, released a statement to the People on Wednesday, confirming his cause of death.

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," the statement read. "The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

Initially, it was reported that Simmons had fallen in his home on July 12 after feeling dizzy. He told his housekeeper that if he still felt ill the following morning, he would seek medical care.

Two days before his death, Simmons spoke to People about how he intended to celebrate his 76th birthday, joking that he would blow out the candle, but "the candle will probably be on a zucchini" because, "You know, I'm a vegetarian."

Simmons also told People at the time that he was feeling good.

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he said.

After Simmons' death, Lenny Simmons told People he hoped his brother will be remembered for helping others.

"I don't want people to be sad about my brother," he said. "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," he continued, adding, "So don't be sad. Celebrate his life."