Richard Simmons' Cause of Death Under Investigation

The official cause of death of Richard Simmons is under investigation.

The iconic fitness instructor died Saturday, one day after celebrating his 76th birthday. According to People, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office deferred the case and is calling for a more detailed examination into the cause of death. It may take up to three months before a final ruling is issued on the examination, which requires additional tests.

Simmons was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, authorities were alerted by a housekeeper at about 10 a.m. local time Saturday. It has been reported that Simmons took a fall in his bathroom the night before he was found dead.

Earlier this year, Simmons sparked concern after posting a cryptic comment on social media about death and living life to the fullest.

"I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying," he wrote at the time. "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

He continued: "Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

A day later he apologized for causing "confusion."

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today," he wrote on X. "Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying.

"It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion," he added before signing off the post with, "Love, Richard."