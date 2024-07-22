Richard Simmons' Staff Shares Final Message to Fans

The final social media post of fitness legend Richard Simmons, which was accompanied by a photo he had prepared before his death on July 13 at age 76, was made public by his team Saturday.

"Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead … going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting," his staff wrote on X.

"On the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday," his staff continued. "So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you'd want to see it."

The final post, which was planned for July 14, featured a photo of Simmons smiling, dressed in an orange NASA space suit with gray hair, standing against a backdrop of a colorful wall.

"Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard," he had written for the caption.

Simmons' last social media update was posted the day after his burial on Friday in Los Angeles.

TMZ, citing his death certificate, revealed that Simmons was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. A cause of death was not listed and the manner of death is under investigation, the outlet reported.

Simmons reportedly fell in his bathroom the night before his death but did not seek medical attention despite pleas from his housekeeper, TMZ noted. The housekeeper assisted him to bed but found him unresponsive the next morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to People, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office deferred the case and is calling for a more detailed examination into the cause of death. It may take up to three months before a final ruling is issued on the examination, which requires additional tests.