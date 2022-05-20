×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rebel wilson | sexual harassment | co-star

Rebel Wilson Claims Male Co-Star Sexually Harassed Her

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10 in West Hollywood, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 01:03 PM

Rebel Wilson is opening up about being sexually harassed by a former co-star who threatened to destroy her career.

Speaking with People, the 42-year-old shared that the incident took place several years ago. The unnamed actor called her into a room then pulled down his pants and, in front of his friends, asked her to perform lewd acts, Wilson recalled.

"It was awful and disgusting," she said. "And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

Wilson happens to have studied law and, having obtained her degree from the University of New South Wales, put this to good use.

"Because I'm a lawyer, I documented it," she said. "I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."

Wilson explained that she made sure people knew about what had happened, especially "amongst industry circles." However, it is still something she grapples with.

"Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy?" she wondered. "I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that."

Wilson admitted she felt like it was a big step just complaining to her agency and the studio. But then she learned that she was not the first person to have come forth with complaints about the actor.

"Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse," she said.

"If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity," she added.

This is not the first time Wilson has spoken out about the incident. In 2017 she fired off a series of tweets recounting what had happened.

"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a--. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room," she wrote.

After calling her agent, Wilson said she was threatened by one of the actor's representatives, telling her to "be nice and support the male star."

I refused. The whole thing was disgusting," she wrote. "I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual."

Wilson noted how "saddening" it was to hear of how prevalent sexual harassment and assault are.

"I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described — but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level," she wrote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rebel Wilson is opening up about being sexually harassed by a former co-star who threatened to destroy her career.
rebel wilson, sexual harassment, co-star
498
2022-03-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved