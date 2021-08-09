Rebel Wilson Is Ready to 'Smuggle' Vaccines Into Australia

Rebel Wilson wants life in Australia to return to normal and said she is willing to smuggle vaccines into the country in order to achieve this.

While it may seem like a lighthearted comment made to her Instagram Stories on Monday, there appears to be a hint of desperation in Wilson's words, which come as COVID cases in Australia continue to surge and lockdown measures are enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

"Guys I'm ready to be a mule and smuggle vaccines from America to Australia," Wilson captioned a selfie of herself on vacation in Italy. "I'll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to," she added. "Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind."

The post comes shortly after Wilson slammed the recent lockdown measures introduced in Sydney via her Instagram Stories. In one post, she shared a selfie of herself frowning, captioning it, "Sydney, WTF," according to the Daily Mail. In a second post, Wilson showed a photo of the empty shelves at a supermarket, which had been cleared by panic buyers. In a third, she posted a photo of hanging tinsel with writing across it that read, "You can't keep locking down as a strategy."

Sydney is now in its seventh week of lockdown but despite this, efforts to contain the surge of the highly infectious Delta variant have been a struggle, according to Reuters. Frustration among residents mounts but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged people to be patient.

"I know they're sick of it, I know they're angry and I know they want it to stop and for life to get back to where they knew it," Morrison said. "But there can be no short cuts."

As of Monday, there have been roughly 36,250 reported cases and 939 deaths in Sydney. Only 22% of Australians above 16 are fully vaccinated but Morrison assured that they will be offered a vaccine by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Australia's economy is threatened by a second recession in two years, Reuters noted. However, as Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews stated, lockdown is not optional.

"It will be enforced, for the best of reasons and the best purposes, to bring these case numbers down, under control so we can once again be open," he said.

