Rebel Wilson Discusses On-Set Accident That Led to Hospitalization

Actor Rebel Wilson shared details of a "terrible" on-set accident that sent her to the hospital and required a visit to a plastic surgeon.

The incident took place during filming her new action-comedy, "Bride Hard," in which she plays a secret agent who has to blend in as maid of honor at her friend's destination wedding.

"The action, I really, really liked doing the action. I thought it was really fun. I'd never really done much action before, so I really liked it," Wilson, 45, told People in an interview published Tuesday. But on the very last day, the last night of shooting, we had a terrible accident at 3:00 a.m. where a gun accidentally got whacked across my face in a fight. It wasn't supposed to happen, and my nose got cut open, was rushed by ambulance to the hospital."

Wilson recalled having to schedule an emergency appointment with a plastic surgeon.

"He came in at about 6:30 a.m. So there's a few hours where I'm just like, 'Is my face ever going to be OK?'" she said. "But luckily, they got a really good plastic surgeon from Savannah, Georgia, to come fix it. They stitched up the whole nose there."

Earlier this year, Wilson detailed her experience in an update posted to Instagram.

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said, according to People. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes."

Wilson detailed having to use laser therapy to ensure the gash would not scar. She said it gave her some action-star street credibility.

"At least, I was like I now share something with Tom Cruise and Daniel Craig getting injured in an action movie," she said. "That's a good club to be in."