Cardi B Reveals Birth of Son With Patriots' Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has given birth to her fourth child, a baby boy — her first child with boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy-winning performer, 33, announced the news on Instagram with a video set to "Hello," a track from her recently released album "Am I the Drama?"

In the caption, she reflected on entering what she called a "new season" in her life.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote.

"My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it!" she said.

Reflecting on the past year, Cardi B noted that she released new music, a new album, and now welcomed a baby into the world, giving her "one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It's me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way," she continued. "I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I've learned i've healed, and I'm loving the woman i've become! That's what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever."

Diggs, 31, had revealed the baby's sex earlier this month during a red carpet appearance, telling People, "It's a boy. That's enough for me. I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

The birth comes as Cardi B continues to balance music, motherhood, and her personal life.

She shares three older children — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom Cephus — with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, four years after a previous filing in 2020; the case remains pending.

Diggs is already a father to two daughters, Nova and Charliee, from previous relationships.

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy in a pre-taped interview with CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King that aired on Sept. 17.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she said, later adding, "I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

In a separate appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose Podcast, Cardi B discussed her approach to parenting, saying she wants her children to grow beyond her own experiences.

"It's discipline. It's gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me," she said. "I want you to be smarter than me. I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don't want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect — but I want you to be a 100 times better version than me."