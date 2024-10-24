Cardi B Suffers Medical Emergency, Cancels Music Festival Performance

Cardi B suffered a "medical emergency" and was forced to cancel an upcoming festival performance after she was rushed to the hospital.

The rapper and singer, 32, was set to headline for One MusicFest in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend but on Wednesday confirmed on X that she was pulling out from the event.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at One MusicFest," she wrote in a statement. "It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there."

Concluding the post, she added: "Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry."

Shortly after the announcement, One MusicFest organizers shared that they were "working hard to find a replacement at this late date," and providing updates soon.

Cardi B has previously spoken about her health, revealing in August that she suffered a "freak accident" that left her "paralyzed" and almost caused her to lose her pregnancy. She revisited the harrowing experience, explaining during an audio conversation on X Spaces that she sustained the injury after slipping down the stairs.

"I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my [butt]," she said, adding that when she tried to get up she "felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really," according to USA Today.

Cardi B said she was not able to walk and felt pain in her stomach after the fall. Initially, she thought nothing of it; but after taking a nap, alarm bells began ringing when the condition hadn't improved.

"I felt like paralyzed," she said, recalling how she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she learned she "tore a ligament in my pelvis, and it's right where my baby's head is at."

"I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours. So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight," she said, adding that a simple fall "became something that is so big. And that little thing almost caused me for my little one to come."