Priyanka Chopra Talks 'Dark Phase' After Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra slipped into a "deep depression" after a botched doctor-recommended nose job dramatically altered her face.

"It was a dark phase," the Bollywood star admitted on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier his week. "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."

Chopra's career seemed made. She was finding her feet as an actor after being crowned Miss World 2000 but it almost ended after going under the knife to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity. Chopra said she was fired from three movies and believed her acting career "was over before it started."

It reached the point where Chopra said she did not want to leave the house. It was her father who helped her to find the courage to have corrective surgery done.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you,' " she recalled. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

It was Bollywood film director Anil Sharma who helped her bounce back. Chopra explained that she was originally meant to play a lead role but was shifted to a supporting character. Sharma motivated her to deliver a solid performance.

"That filmmaker was very kind," she said. "He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part, but give it your all.' And I did."

Chopra previously opened up about her botched surgery in her memoir, "Unfinished," writing that she was left feeling "devastated and hopeless," according to Page Six.

"Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow," she wrote in the book.

Since the ordeal, Chopra said she had changed her perspective.

"Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me," she said.

"I'm just like everyone else: I look at myself in the mirror and think maybe I can lose a little weight; I think maybe I can work out a little more. But I'm also content. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."