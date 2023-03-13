Priyanka Chopra 'Cried' Because She's Not 'Sample Size'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared that she cried to her husband, Nick Jonas, after being told she was "not sample size."

"In my job, the pressure is so intense, you can't really show the chinks in your armor," she said during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the launch of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on Friday, according to People.

The conversation came about while discussing the various things Chopra has been told that "are difficult to hear" throughout her career. This included criticism of her body.

"Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized," she continued. "I was hurt, and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size. And that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size two."

Chopra, who shares a one-year-old daughter with Jonas, elaborated on the criticism she has faced, and how it felt to be picked apart as a woman.

"I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued, and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human," she said. "And those pressures — it's inexplicable. I can't explain how it feels when you are sitting down on your couch and you just feel the world coming at you because people have forgotten that you are human."

This is not the first time Chopra has opened up about body image. In an interview with Yahoo Life, the former Miss World previously admitted she "always felt pressure" to be "perfect" and "skinny," noting that it took some time for her to be comfortable with herself. However, Chopra said she did still find it challenging to disregard critics.

"Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it," Chopra said. "My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body."

"I just try to remind myself that I am loved, and I feel good from the inside," she added. "I feel confident when I walk into a room, and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe."