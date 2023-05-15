Priyanka Chopra Would Give Up Career for Daughter

Priyanka Chopra is at the height of her career, but the actor would give it up "without question" if she had to in order to focus on being a good mother to her daughter Malti, who she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed via surrogate in January, 2022.

"If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter," the 40-year-old star admitted to Femina.

Chopra said she found her priorities shifting as she comes to understand the love between a parent and a child.

"I want to go back home. On time," she said in reference to her long hours on set. "I finish my job really quickly, and then I'm home."

Chopra added that while her daughter was her top priority, she was still committed to her work.

"That doesn't mean I don't love my job," she said. "That doesn't mean I'm not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before ... but, now I know life is equally important."

On Thursday, during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Chopra gushed about her 15-month-old daughter, saying she was "doing really well."

"She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Her comments came amid concerns over Malti's health after it emerged that she had been born 12 weeks early, and ended up spending her first 100 days in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit).

Chopra and Jonas later opened up about the "roller-coaster" experience on social media.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," they noted, according to the Daily Mail.

"While ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they added.