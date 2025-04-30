Priscilla Pointer, 'Dallas' Actor, Mother of Amy Irving, Dies at 100

Priscilla Pointer, best known for her roles in "Dallas" and "Carrie," died at 100.

Pointer's daughter, Oscar-nominated actor Amy Irving, confirmed the news Tuesday, writing in a statement on Instagram that her mother "died peacefully in her sleep, adding, "hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs."

"She most definitely will be missed," wrote Irving, who was married to director Steven Spielberg from 1985 to 1989.

With a career that spanned over six decades, Pointer made a mark in television and film. One of her most memorable roles was in "Dallas," where she portrayed Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, a wealthy and mysterious character. She left the show in season 6, with her character being written off in a dramatic midair plane collision, CNN reported.

In the 1976 horror film "Carrie," Pointer portrayed the mother of Sue Snell, a role played by her real-life daughter Irving in her first film appearance, marking the start of a series of mother-daughter collaborations. Pointer went on to play Irving's mother in "Honeysuckle Rose" (1980) and "Acts of Love" (1996). They also appeared together in "The Competition" (1980) and "Micki & Maude" (1984).

In film, Pointer portrayed notable roles in "Looking for Mr. Goodbar" (1977) and "Blue Velvet" (1986), as well as in several independent films directed by her son, David Irving. On television, Pointer made guest appearances on a variety of series, including "The Rockford Files" and "Judging Amy," as well as a recurring role on "L.A. Law."

Born on May 18, 1924, in New York City, Pointer trained in theater and performed in various Broadway and touring productions. She worked on several early stage projects under the direction of her husband, Jules Irving, whom she married in 1947.

Together, they co-founded the San Francisco Actor's Workshop. The couple had three children before Jules Irving died in 1979.

Pointer, who turned 100 in May, is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including actor Gabriel Barreto, who honored her with a tribute on X.

"She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a true gift to the craft of acting," he said. "She will be missed by so many."