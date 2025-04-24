Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide Was Pregnant When She Died at 24

Former child star Sophie Nyweide was pregnant when she died at age 24, according to sources.

The actor, best known for her roles in "Mammoth" and "Noah," was found dead in Vermont on April 14, officials revealed to TMZ earlier this week.

People magazine, which obtained her death certificate, confirmed that Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death. Although the certificate didn't specify how far along she was, a source connected to the investigation told the outlet that she "seemed to be in the early stages" of pregnancy.

"This is a fluid investigation, and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner," Bennington police told the New York Post Wednesday.

"Investigators are investigating this as a possible unintentional overdose," the statement continued.

Nyweide was discovered unresponsive along a riverbank in Vermont, near a high school in Bennington, around 4 a.m. on April 14, the Post reported Tuesday.

"First responders arrived on scene and attempted lifesaving measures," law enforcement added Wednesday.

Nyweide was "declared dead at the scene."

A man was found with Nyweide at the time her body was discovered, but according to police, he is not regarded as a suspect or person of interest. Authorities noted that he was the one who called 911 to request help for Nyweide and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

According to TMZ, the Bennington Police Department's investigation will consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play."

Sophie Nyweide's mother, Shelly Nyweide, shared with TMZ that she believed her daughter may have been using drugs leading up to her death.

"My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman," she told the outlet. "She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks. So I can't say definitively."