The Alarm Frontman Mike Peters Dies at 66

Mike Peters, frontman of the Welsh rock band The Alarm, which gained acclaim in the 1980s, died at age 66 after a decades-long battle with cancer.

A representative confirmed his death Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter.

He co-founded The Alarm alongside Dave Sharp, Eddie McDonald, and Nigel Twist in the early 1980s. The band signed with I.R.S. Records, which was home to renowned acts like R.E.M. and The Go-Go’s.

The Alarm gained popularity with hits such as "The Stand," "Strength," and "Sixty Eight Guns." The band toured with U2 during the band's War Tour in 1983 and later shared the stage with Bob Dylan. Peters also performed with Bruce Springsteen.

After being diagnosed with lymphoma in 1995, Mike Peters became an activist in the battle against cancer. Alongside his wife, Jules Peters, he co-founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation. During his 30-year fight with the disease, Mike Peters and his charity worked to raise funds and increase awareness about new cancer treatments.

Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Peters toured for many years, experiencing periods of remission followed by relapses. However, last year, just before he was scheduled to begin a series of U.S. shows, he was diagnosed with Richter’s Syndrome, an aggressive form of lymphoma. He underwent treatment and, according to the BBC, was in remission by September. However, the cancer returned.

Throughout his career, Peters was candid about his battle with cancer. In a 2008 interview, he shared that his initial diagnosis prompted him to reflect on what truly mattered in his life, saying it made him consider "what I'd take with me on that next journey beyond what we all are on planet Earth."

Although Peters parted ways with The Alarm in 1991, he later reunited with the band, releasing new albums and going on tour. Throughout his cancer battle, Peters credited music as a source of strength. In a 2023 interview with Paste, he said that many of the songs on their latest album, "Forwards," were written during his hospital stays while undergoing treatment.

Peters is survived by wife Jules, 58, and their 20-year-old son Dylan and 18-year-old son Evan.