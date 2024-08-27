Queens of the Stone Age Cancels Shows as Frontman Battles Health Woes

Queens of the Stone Age canceled all remaining 2024 tour dates as frontman Josh Homme struggled with his health.

The band made the announcement on X, noting that Homme, 51, "has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

Weeks before the announcement, Queens of the Stone Age canceled several European shows as Homme underwent emergency surgery. The reason for his surgery remains unclear, and no further details were offered in the latest round of cancellations, but Homme previously revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022, according to Billboard.

"I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's [expletive] up — but will have made me better," he said in an interview at the time, according to The Guardian. "I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

Several U.S. shows scheduled between September and November were canceled, including concerts in Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Madison, which have been postponed. Festival appearances in Memphis, Bridgeport, and Mexico City have also been dropped.

In July, the band highlighted the seriousness of Homme's situation, revealing that he needed to "return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery." Although the band tried to keep the tour going, Homme's condition eventually forced it to cancel the remaining dates.

Queens of the Stone Age had been touring to promote their eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman," released in July. It was the band's first album in six years and came after a year of touring in North America, Australia, and Asia.

The band has not yet provided any information on rescheduling the canceled dates.