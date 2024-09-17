Jane's Addiction Cancels Reunion Tour After Onstage Band Fight

Jane's Addiction has canceled the remainder of its anticipated reunion tour — the group's first in 14 years — after an onstage altercation broke out between members over the weekend at a Boston concert.

Initially, the band announced it had pulled out of Sunday's Bridgeport, Connecticut, show due to the incident. However, the band has since scrapped the entire tour.

A brief statement posted on the band's social media accounts explained that members "made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group." As a result, the remainder of the tour has been axed. The statement provided refund details but did not elaborate any further — but guitarist Dave Navarro did.

Video footage of the altercation doing the rounds on social media showed frontman Perry Farrell punching Navarro mid-guitar solo. Navarro appeared taken aback by the outburst as the crew restrained Farrell and dragged him backstage.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," Navarro wrote in a statement posted on Instagram and signed by the remaining band members.

The statement expressed concern over Farrell's "personal health and safety" as well as that of the band. This, they said, has left them with no alternative but to cancel the tour.

"We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets," the statement added. "We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

Shortly after the incident, Farrell released a statement apologizing for his behavior.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family, and friends for my actions during Friday's show," he said. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."