Pete Davidson Could Face Criminal Charges for Car Crash

Actor Pete Davidson could be facing criminal charges related to an incident earlier this year in which the "Saturday Night Live" star crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a Beverly Hills home.

Davidson had been driving "at a high rate of speed" with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat on March 4 when he jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, police confirmed to Page Six at the time.

An investigation has only now wrapped up and the case has been handed over for review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges, TMZ reported, noting that although the office typically only deals with felony cases, it can handle misdemeanor charges in Beverly Hills.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, but according to TMZ, a teenage girl who was home alone reading when the incident took place, was "a bit" traumatized.

The girl's father, who has not been named, said that the sound was so loud upon impact that his daughter initially thought it was an earthquake. The homeowner said the vehicle struck the house just outside the living room, penetrated the exterior wall and caused a window to fall out of its frame.

TMZ reported that Davidson and Wonders both apologized to the family. The outlet further noted that the homeowner said at the time that he will not be suing Davidson, but will hand the case over to insurance once the investigation concluded.

The news comes as video footage circulates of Davidson angrily pushing an overzealous fan at the New York Knicks basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

After the game, the comedian was swarmed by fans but one got a little too close, putting his arm around Davidson and attempting to hug him. In video shared on Twitter, Davidson is seen saying something to the man before pushing him away.

He then posed for photos with fans before walking off and shaking his head.