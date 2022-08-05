×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kardashian

Hollywood Couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split: Reports

Hollywood Couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split: Reports
(AP)

Friday, 05 August 2022 08:37 PM EDT

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comic alum Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show "SNL" for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called "Wizards!" in Australia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comic alum Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A...
kardashian
136
2022-37-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved