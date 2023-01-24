×
Tags: pete davidson | kim kardashian | tattoos

Pete Davidson Removes Tattoos Dedicated to Kim Kardashian

pete davidson
Pete Davidson (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:14 PM EST

Pete Davidson has moved on from his ex, Kim Kardashian.

The comedian and actor has removed all of his tattoos dedicated to Kardashian. This was confirmed by photos obtained by the Daily Mail in which Davidson is seen on the beach with rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. While Davidson's tattoos are in full view in the images, the artwork that made any mention of Kardashian or their relationship appears to be gone. 

During their relationship, Davidson had multiple tattoos dedicated to Kardashian, including the phrase "My girl is a lawyer," which was in reference to Kardashian passing the baby bar in December 2021, as well as the initials "KNSCP," which stood for Kardashian's initials and those of her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, according to People

Davidson also had a tattoo with the names "Aladdin" and Jasmin" and an infinity sign, which was inspired by a 2021 "Saturday Night Live" skit the pair did together. Shortly after the gig, reports emerged that they were in a relationship. 

Davidson confirmed the rumors in February 2022 when he referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend to People. The next month they became Instagram official after Kardashian posted a series of romantic photos with Davidson. 

They split up three months later.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," a source revealed to People, "They both travel all the time, and it was hard."

Since then, Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, who he reportedly dated for two months before calling it off in December. Now Davidson and Wonders are fueling dating rumors as they continue to be spotted together.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:14 PM
