Pete Davidson Slammed for Buying a Dog, Not Adopting

Pete Davidson has come under fire for buying, rather than adopting, a puppy.

Reports recently emerged that the "Saturday Night Live" star and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were seen buying a dog from Citipups in New York City.

Last week, the pet store shared a video via its Instagram Stories showing the couple standing at the counter, getting ready to fill in the paperwork.

According to TMZ, the couple took home a 2 1/2-month-old cava-poo puppy, which is from a breeder, on May 21. The purchase drew widespread criticism from fans and animal rights organizations slamming the star for going through a breeder when he could have adopted a dog in need of a home.

"It's tragic that Pete didn't seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match," Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior vice president of Cruelty Investigations at PETA, told TMZ.

"Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future," added Nachminovitch.

News of Davidson's new pet comes less than a month after he revealed the death of his dog, Henry. Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a heartfelt tribute.

"Yesterday, we lost a key member of the Davidson family," he wrote. "Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic, and he saved our lives. Not sure I'd even be around without him."

Davidson added that his family is "broken" and "will miss him forever."

"We love you, Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete."