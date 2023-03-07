×
Pete Davidson Crashes Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson poses for a photo in a drivers hauler prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 12:33 PM EST

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident over the weekend.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m PT Saturday night when Davidson crashed his Mercedes-Benz into the side of a Beverly Hills house, police have confirmed to Page Six.

According to the report, Davidson had been driving "at a high rate of speed" when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house.

There were no reported injuries but according to TMZ, a teenage girl who was home alone reading when the crash took place, was "a bit" traumatized.

The girl's father, who has not been named, said that the sound was so loud upon impact that his daughter initially thought it was an earthquake. The homeowner said the vehicle struck the house just outside the living room, penetrated the exterior wall and caused a window to fall out of its frame.

TMZ reported that Davidson and Wonders both apologized to the family. The outlet further noted that the homeowner will not be suing Davidson, but will hand the case over to insurance once the investigation is concluded.

Reports emerged earlier this year that Davidson and Wonders were in a relationship after they were spotted on the beach together. Prior to that, Davidson was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, who he reportedly dated for two months before calling it off in December, and Kim Kardashian.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum confirmed rumors that he and Kardashian were in a relationship back in February, 2022, when he referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend to People. The next month they became Instagram official after Kardashian posted a series of romantic photos with Davidson. They split up three months later.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," a source revealed to People, "They both travel all the time, and it was hard."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


